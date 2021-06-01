To the editor:
I’m curious ... did Todd Young, Mike Braun or Jim Banks meet with Gladys Sicknick? I don’t care if they were going to vote for or against the bill for the commission to investigate the events of January 6th. What I want to know is ... did my senators give a meeting to the mother whose son died protecting the senators and representatives from those who defiled the Congress?
(Yes, I know officer Sicknick had a stroke, was that attack brought on by the earlier events?)
I know that Young and Braun are not going to vote for the commission to investigate, yet, I at least want to know that they respected the life of officer Sicknick and all the others of the Capitol police force enough that they had the courtesy to meet with officer Sicknick’s mother, Gladys Sicknick, and hear her plea for the life of her son. That’s not too much to ask, is it? If it was your son .... ?
Audra Wilcoxson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.