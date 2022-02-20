90 years ago
• The usual Lenten laws of fast and abstinence will be suspended in the diocese of Fort Wayne, which includes Kendallville, during the coming Lenten season. Such is the information received here in an announcement by the Most Rev. Bishop John Francis Noll. The exemption of Catholics in this diocese from fast and abstinence during the penitential season is an unusual one and it is not believed to have been ever done before. The action, according to Bishop Noll’s announcement, was due to the widespread unemployment. Ash Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of Holy Week do not fall under the dispensation.
