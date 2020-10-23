To the editor:
I encourage all DeKalb County residents to vote for Todd Sanderson for County Commissioner on Nov. 3.
I have known Todd for 12 years. He has a unique thought process that I believe will be a benefit to the citizens of DeKalb County. Todd will ask the difficult questions that need to be asked. He isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers if it means great results for the county and the citizens. Todd has a great knack for communicating with the citizens to see what is on their minds.
Since Todd’s primary election win, he has been in contact with me almost weekly. He wants to be involved. I have expressed my concern that I don’t feel we have a strong advocate for Butler and the eastern side of the county. Todd has shown me the desire that he wants to work hard to alleviate this concern. He demonstrated this by attending our Butler City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
Todd is a businessman and county government should be run as such. All decisions have to make good financial sense and be a benefit to the citizens of DeKalb County. There have been some decisions made that are neither.
If you are looking for a commissioner that is fair, honest, hardworking, thoughtful and compassionate, then Todd is the obvious choice! Please vote for Todd Sanderson for Commissioner on Nov. 3. Thank you, DeKalb County.
Mike Hartman
Mayor, City of Butler
