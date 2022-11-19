25 years ago
• Library staff members Paul Beck, Phyllis Combs and Doris Goins moved materials from temporary Orange Township Branch Library in Rome City into the new Limberlost Public Library in Rome City. The staff was helped by eighth-graders at Rome City Middle School. Members of Delta Chi Fraternity from Tri-State also helped with the move.
