To the editor:
We have all heard familiar aphorisms like “penny wise and pound foolish” or “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It’s too bad that Washington was not aware of this common sense before our government had to spend trillions on the COVID-19 pandemic.
I wonder if a billion or two extra in past viral research might not have saved us lives and money in the long run? In addition we know that antibiotic-resistant bacteria are a major threat in our society; but pharmaceutical companies find it unprofitable to develop new ones. Should we fund the research in this area before the next catastrophe strikes? I normally believe in less government than more; but sometimes it appears that intervention is necessary.
Chris Otterstedt
Auburn
