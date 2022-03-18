To the editor:
I have known Amanda from her school years at Garrett through her journey in becoming a teacher. One thing for sure, Amanda is dedicated to public service. She is a great communicator who appreciates her role in listening to the community.
When I heard of her desire to run for County Commissioner, I knew that she felt her experiences in serving the city of Garrett, along with her public service as a teacher, had brought her to this decision.
Amanda is a proven leader and her family is rooted in solid values. She will represent DeKalb County with her full measure of enthusiasm and dedication.
I wholeheartedly endorse Amanda Steward-Charles for the candidacy of DeKalb County Commissioner.
Alan Middleton
Former Superintendent at Garrett
Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.