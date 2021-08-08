90 years ago
• It transpires that the airplane pilot who thrilled many Kendallville people last Wednesday evening by doing a series of stunts over the city, was none other than Harold Greenwood, former Kendallville boy. Harold was just trying out his new Waco taper wing monoplane, which can make 155 miles an hour straight, or 300 miles an hour in a nose dive and right itself again. Harold is now in charge of a flying division at the Baer Field at Fort Wayne. His wife and children were at Big Long Lake Wednesday for an outing, and Harold just flew over to look them up and do a few more stunts for the edification and amazement of the natives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.