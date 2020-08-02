25 years ago
• Eleven people were injured — two critically — in two separate accidents Saturday night at the Avilla Motor Speedway, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dave Kelley. In the first accident 10 people were injured when two stock cars ran off of the track. The second accident occurred when the driver of a modified car sustained a minor injury and was taken to McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville for treatment after his car struck a wall.
