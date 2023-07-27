To the Editor:
Senate Enrolled Act 4 (SEA4) is new Indiana law that proposes to change the way public health is administered at the county level in Indiana. County Commissioners can decide to opt-in to receive money from the state, or they can decide to opt-out and not receive this money. Why would any Commissioner choose to opt-out of receiving more money? A concern of those who would opt-out is that the State sponsors of SEA4 have written a law that takes away local control of public health and puts more of it into the hands of the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH).
Gov. Holcomb established a Public Health Commission in 2021 to study public health and to recommend improvement opportunities. This Commission’s recommendation was published in 2022. SEA4 was signed into law in 2023. SEA4 defines several new services that local departments of health (LDH) will have to provide.
SEA4 boils down to transferring much control of LDH to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH). I invite the public to search YouTube for a video entitled “Governor's Public Health Commission 6.30.22” to learn how the state plans to force compliance to this new law. The Public Health Commission explains how they will make counties opt-in or face substantial reductions of public health money for counties that do not buy into their “improved” public health plan.
DeKalb County can provide LDH services without state interference. DeKalb’s LDH knows best what local needs are. Taxpayer public healthcare money should be returned to counties without strings attached to support local decision making.
SEA4 is poorly conceived legislation. It does nothing to improve trust in the management of the public health system.
There are many arguments, both for and against opting-in or opting-out. Rep. Smaltz voted for SEA4; Sen. Johnson, against. I think both sides of the issue would agree that it would be good to get money back from the state. Opt-in and get the money with strings attached. Or, opt-out and send a message to Rep. Smaltz in particular, and to Sen. Johnson, that the Indiana legislature needs to return to the public healthcare drawing board. Counties need to get their tax money back without the restrictions of SEA4. DeKalb’s Local Department of Health should retain local control over healthcare spending without state imposed conditions.
I support any DeKalb County Commissioner who votes to opt-out. I would encourage the public to support County Commissioner’s voting to opt-out.
Larry Williams
Auburn
