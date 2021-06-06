To Children First Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this week. From its headquarters in Auburn, the organizaton that started as the DeKalb County Preschool for Handicapped Children. has evolved into a nonprofit agency serving more than 500 families in five northeastern Indiana counties.
To Clarence Hull, 100, of Spencerville, who was honored during Memorial Day services in Auburn as DeKalb County’s oldest living veteran.
To veterans organizations across northeast Indiana that kept the tradition of Memorial Day alive by conducting services last weekend.
To all of this spring’s high school graduates, who earned their high school diplomas during unprecedented times that required remote learning and health precautions.
