My name is Dale Lautzenheiser and I’m in the Addiction Treatment Court program in DeKalb County
When I started I was in pretty bad shape. I was sick and felt really bad about myself. We have a team of people that mentor us and Mayor Ley was the first person to come to me and take an interest in my recovery and me as a person.
I learned a lot about him because he took an interest in me and included me and he treated me just like i think that he would treat his best friend. He didn’t look down on me. He made me want to start believing in myself. This man has a family and business and is running a city and yet he takes the time to ride around on a motorcycle with me and includes me in his projects and his daily work so that we could spend time together and he could teach me things about life. He took the time to show me that my life is just as important as anyone else. I have learned alot about life and a lot about myself and what I want my life to be like because Mayor Ley took the time to listen to me and treat me like a friend.
I was asked in one of my required treatment classes who I would want to trade places with if I could be anyone else. I said that I wanted to trade places with Mayor Mike Ley. I would like to be him because I would like to be viewed and remembered as a person that not only owns a business and runs a city but a man that treats people fair and is compassionate and always ready to help.
Not many people probably know all of the things that Mayor Ley does for the people that are going through hard times. He doesn’t turn anyone away. He is one of the best men that I have ever known.
If I could be anyone else I would be Mayor Ley. I know that if you took the opportunity to know him you would understand and your life would be better because he’s part of it.
Mayor Ley is a leader and an honest man. My life has changed because Mayor Ley is in it.
Dale Lautzenheiser
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.