To the editor:
Due to COVID-19 our American Legion Riders throughout the State of Indiana were not allowed to hold a specific ride to raise money for the Wreaths Across America program.
Each year over the Christmas holiday wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans at national cemeteries. These wreaths are not paid for by the United States Government but rather by private citizens who care enough to donate not only their time but their money to purchase these wreaths. There are currently over 12,000 graves at Marion, Indiana, where many of our local deceased veterans are buried. The purchase of the wreath is $15, however, we are able to purchase three wreaths for $30. Every penny that is donated goes to the purchase of wreaths.
On Dec. 19, 2020, the wreaths will be placed on the graves. Unfortunately, this year there will be no ceremony, and the wreaths will be placed on graves by cemetery employees. Donations may be sent to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana 46928. Ms. Jane Underwood is the state coordinator for Wreaths Across America and works closely with Armes-Hunt Funeral Home. You are encouraged to visit the Wreaths Across American website at wreathsacrossamerica.org. If you contribute through the website, please specify Marion, Indiana, as the cemetery of choice. If you have contributed or will contribute for a specific loved one buried at Marion, Indiana, Federal Cemetery, you are encouraged to include the name of your loved one with your payment and if known their section and grave site. Your participation and donations are greatly appreciated.
Janice R. Taylor
Auburn
