To the editor:
In my last article I did my best to describe New York City’s COVID-19 pandemic to northeastern Indiana. If you missed it, I described the siren-filled streets, an anxiety-inducing run-in with an EMT at Chipotle, and my fear of killing my COPD-stricken boss with what I thought to be a common cold.
All these weeks later, things have changed.
The sirens have subsided slightly, I’m yet to have run into another EMT (Thank God), and while I didn’t kill my boss, I may have almost killed her husband, a man with whom, while avoiding my boss, I did come in direct contact with while symptomatic. Just a few days ago one of my dearest friends, Nick Cordero, had his leg amputated due to virus-related complications and is currently fighting for his life. In another meeting this week I learned that a client of mine lost her 36-year-old niece to the virus.
NYC has been better.
There has been some good news, however. My boss’s husband finally made it home after four weeks in the hospital. He is struggling to get his strength back and doing his best to figure out how to use his oxygen tank. I suppose these are problems that so many who have lost their lives would be happy to have.
Every night at 7 p.m., 172nd Street becomes a wonderful place as my fellow New Yorkers bang pots and pans, blast Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and on occasion, a guitarist plays “Eye of the Tiger” from an adjacent fire escape. I suppose it’s the least we can do to bring a smile to a nurse or doctor’s face. If you’d like to see what they’re going through, you don’t have to search far to hear them describe the chaos. In fact, videos of such descriptions abound on YouTube.
Since then I’ve continued to watch more of the current administration’s supporters, armed with half-truths, pseudoscience and YouTube crawl out from beneath their existential horror, finally armed with the tools that prove their vote may finally not equate to the New Yorkers dying around me daily. I’ve continued to watch with dread as they throw their accusations about on Facebook, while being simultaneously unaware that hearing half the story is blinding them to parts of the narrative that should overshadow their current YouTube fascinations.
I know two brilliant Auburn natives that are spending their quarantine sewing masks for our health care workers. I wonder if, instead of sharing our parts of the story, we might do less harm by making these types of activities a better use of our time. I wonder, if we must go down the YouTube rabbit hole, should we also search for clips of the brave medical professionals in New York City. And finally, I wonder if we should instead, compare the words of a president who brought a nation together when the towers fell, and the words of the one who so freely used the word “hoax” when describing this disaster.
Now I’m all for our right to protest, but at what point do we ask the protesters gathering across the country to consider that they, like many of us, have only scratched the surface of what has happened since COVID-19 took over our great nation?
And at what point does it become evident that our leadership not only dropped the ball with this virus, but then promptly kicked it into the subway car I share with over 100 people every morning?
I hope it is on Election Day after we’ve all looked past the conspiracy that tells only part of the story and at the man that says it all. The man we call our President.
Joshua Sassanella, Auburn native
New York City
