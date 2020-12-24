To the editor:
I enjoyed the letter from Mr. Goggin of Garrett. It brought back memories of the same things that I experienced, only I experienced them three and four years earlier and my port was on the East Coast. In those days most everyone got along. White, black, brown, red. You almost had to because on a small ship there wasn’t much space in which to escape. And you wouldn’t even think of destroying government property, unless you liked to swim.
Mr. Goggin told it correctly when he said, “complaining is easy, seeing what is required and doing it, is a bit harder.” Orders were given and followed. At times it was hard to do, but the orders were legitimate and issued for the good of the ship and crew.
The COVID orders today don’t seem to have that authoritative impact. I think that it is because even the “experts” don’t know everything and for this reason people are mixed up, not knowing for sure what is true and what is not, thus causing them to say “no sir’ instead of “yes sir.” Have the masks really worked? If they have why, then, has the positivity rate continued to go up and up? We’ve been waiting for months for the curve to flatten. I do follow orders and wear my mask. The main reason is because I don’t want to be the cause of shutting down a small business or jeopardizing someone’s income when an overzealous government worker makes an inspection.
I can’t predict the future, but I believe things are going to get worse and the orders harder to follow in the coming months. You’ve seen those crash videos or sports videos where they say, “Wait for it … Wait for it … Wait for it … crash!” Well, Wait for it … Wait for it …
But for now it is the season of joy and no one is going to take that from me. Even though men’s words change, God’s Word never changes. He tells what’s coming, but He has everything under control. Let us not focus only on death, but on life. Let us focus, not on bad news, but on good and encouraging news. Such as an elderly man that I’ve become acquainted with, Doug. Ninety-three years old, diabetic, open heart surgery, recovered from COVID after 51 days in the hospital, back at the YMCA walking 10 laps (a mile) per day on the track. Encouraging! Let us bestow on others “the oil of gladness instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair.”
And let us obey Jesus’ two Commandments, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind and love your neighbor as yourself.”
Something interesting that I thought of the other day: If we consider the COVID shutdown starting in March and continuing through December that coincides with when Christ was conceived in March and when He was born in December. Doesn’t mean anything, but who knows? Wait for it!
Gene Link
Auburn
