90 years ago
• A Century tri-motored transport plane, after circling Kendallville several times yesterday afternoon landed safely in a wheat field on the William Fredericks farm a mile east of Lisbon. The plane was forced down by a 400-foot ceiling and fog. The eight passengers were brought to Kendallville in the Cass taxicab and taken to the N.Y.C. depot where they proceeded on to Chicago by rail.
