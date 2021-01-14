As Kendallville considers an official policy on when and under what circumstances it would allow people to opt out of monthly trash service, we encourage the city to keep the list of exceptions exceptionally narrow.
Three residents have already petitioned the city Board of Works in its last two meetings asking to be exempted from weekly trash service and the associated $13.38 fee.
We’ve heard three different situations already:
1) An extreme recycler who said he generates only two grocery bags of trash per year.
2) A business owner who takes his and his mother’s trash to his commercial dumpster he’s paying for instead of having home service.
3) A property owner who has two water meters on one parcel and is therefore being charged twice.
City leaders probably don’t need a reminder, but just in case, the primary goal cited for adopting citywide trash was to ensure that every household had it, since the numerous cases of garbage-filled cars, yards and houses traced back most often to homes without garbage service.
The city also has struggled with illegal burning, people dumping in city-owned cans or privately owned dumpsters or simply dumping on roads, in woods or wherever else they thought to pitch stuff.
We guess there may be some other unique situations out there, but can almost guarantee there are plenty of other people who simply don’t want to pay the monthly fee and will come up with any justification to try to get out of it.
The city’s annual contract cost is based on the expectation of serving a certain number of households, and the fee was determined by spreading that cost equally to all serviced properties. If pervasive opt-outs are allowed, the city will likely end up eating approximately $160 per year for each exemption out of its own pocket.
We know the city has no reasonable means to police whether the people who say they generate little trash or have other arrangements actually do.
Therefore, we encourage the city to adopt a narrow policy.
Our suggestion — if a property has active water and sewer service, it must also take trash service. No opt outs.
Exceptions should only be allowed in rare cases such as double billing or provably vacant properties not served by other utilities.
That decision likely won’t be popular, but city officials should stand firm behind their reasoning for adopting citywide service in the first place.
