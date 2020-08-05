To the editor:
The Luckey Hospital Museum, Inc., Board of Directors voted to dissolve as a corporation and the Luckey Hospital building in Wolf Lake is for sale.
All efforts to garner interest from hospitals and organizations in obtaining the artifacts and retaining the museum have been exhausted. As a result, medical items and equipment owned by the museum and household and personal items of the landlord will be sold at auction in September.
Some museum artifacts are being donated to the Noble and Whitley County Historical Society. Due to the vast amount of items available, they are unable to take all the items. Some medical and miscellaneous items are being donated to Samaritan's Purse in North Carolina, local missionaries and to Luckey family.
Anyone who has donated items and has not already been contacted may call 260-610-3314 to make arrangements to retrieve their items. Remaining artifacts will be sold at auction with proceeds going to a not-for-profit charitable organization.
A historical marker will be placed on the building in recognition of the National Registry of Historic Places status, which was awarded in 2013. We are truly grateful for the support of the community and individual donors over the past 15 years of operation and we are saddened at the closing of this local treasure.
Shirley Hile, proprietor
Note: This was submitted by Bev Huntsman, past secretary of Luckey Museum, Inc., Albion, at Shirley Hile's request.)
