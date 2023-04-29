90 years ago
• Various plans of attack on the army of rats which has infested the city dumping ground, north of the fairgrounds in Kednallvlille, were discussed last evening at a committee meeting of the city council, held in the office of Mayor W.C. Auman. No definite action was taken on a solution to exterminate the rats, but the plan, which is believed to be adopted, will be the employing of a man who will manage the dumping ground and handle the disposal of the rubbish and garbage full time, and the garbage will be buried and covered with lime and ashes. An incinerator has been suggested, but due to expense, the purchase of an incinerator is not regarded as likely at the present.
