To the editor:
The CDC announced Monday, Dec. 27, updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines for the general public. Our local health department received those guidelines in writing today from the Indiana Department of Health. The guidelines are written out in detail at the end of this email.
COVID-19 quarantines and isolation guidelines have been reduced to reflect emerging evidence of reduced incubation and transmissibility periods, particularly of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. These new guidelines communicate a minimum quarantine/isolation period. Businesses and schools may create more stringent policies that adhere to past CDC guidelines if they better meet the needs of the organization.
The CDC guidelines for health care providers that were released last week still stand. In addition, guidelines for early childhood facilities have not been reduced or changed. The Indiana Department of Health has told us to expect additional changes in the days and weeks to come. We will update you as soon as we have official guidance.
Please note that all of the updated guidance relies on the proper use of well-fitting, high-quality masks in public settings. Masks should fit snugly around the nose and mouth. Surgical and KN95 masks are readily available and should be the first options. Cloth masks are lower quality but if used should consist of at least three layers of fabric.
Updated COVID-19 Isolation (infection) Guidelines (Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated)
1. Those who have COVID-19 with or without symptoms MUST isolate at home for a minimum of 5 full days (the first day of symptoms or date of the positive test without symptoms is day zero).
2. Individuals may return to work/school/public places after 5 days as long as they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication AND have no symptoms or symptoms have significantly improved.
3. A well-fitting, high-quality mask must be worn for an additional 5 days while in the presence of other people.
Updated COVID-19 Quarantine (Exposure) Guidelines: Vaccinated
1. Those who are vaccinated AND boosted do not have to quarantine after a close-contact exposure to COVID-19 but should wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask for 10 days following exposure and be tested 5 days after exposure if possible. If symptoms develop, the person should immediately begin isolation and seek testing.
2. Those who are vaccinated and are eligible for a booster but have not received it, must quarantine for 5 days following a close-contact exposure and be tested on day 5 if possible. A well-fitting, high-quality mask must be worn for an additional 5 days while in the presence of other people. If symptoms develop, the person should immediately begin isolation and seek testing.
Updated COVID-19 Quarantine (Exposure) Guidelines: Unvaccinated
1. Those who are unvaccinated or not at least 2 weeks beyond their final COVID-19 vaccine dose must quarantine for 5 days following a close-contact exposure and be tested on day 5 if possible. A well-fitting, high-quality mask must be worn for an additional 5 days while in the presence of other people. If symptoms develop, the person should immediately begin isolation and seek testing.
Dr. Elizabeth Schowe
Noble County Health Officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.