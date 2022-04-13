To the editor and DeKalb County voters:
I enthusiastically endorse Amanda Steward Charles as our next DeKalb County commissioner!
It's crucial to leverage the skills, perspectives and enthusiasm of young community leaders like Amanda. After a number of conversations with Amanda and with others who know her well, I’m certain she will be an outstanding commissioner. She will bring a welcome and much needed change, a proactive, responsible, responsive approach to local government. We need her informed, positive, common sense, and forward thinking perspective!
Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the office. Throughout her 25-year professional career in education and many years of government and community service, Amanda has earned the trust and respect of administrators, peers, students, elected officials and constituents.
Excellent communication and people skills are a requirement of her profession. So is daily and long term planning for success. With 10 years service on Garrett’s Common Council, Amanda understands how good government works and how budgeting, tax policy, growth and development all fit together to benefit taxpayers. She understands the issues, relies on facts, and is open to hearing all sides. She makes well informed, well thought out, fact based decisions. Most importantly, Amanda understands the success of our county requires a balance of responsible fiscal policies, actually encouraging growth and development, expanding our tax base, understanding the big picture and making wise investments in the future.
I enthusiastically endorse Sheriff Dave Cserep’s re-election!
Sheriff Cserep’s experience in law enforcement is unequaled. A decorated veteran, Dave served his country at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, at the largest detention camp in Iraq located in Baghdad, as provost marshall (police chief) for four forward operating bases in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Stateside, Sheriff Cserep served as an infantry platoon leader, as executive officer and company commander in the Military Police, retiring with the rank of major.
In 10 years with the Auburn PD, Dave worked undercover narcotics, was part of the Image Drug Task Force and a K-9 officer. Joining the Sheriff's Dept. in 1997, Dave was a K-9 officer, patrol sergeant, firearms instructor, member of Emergency Response Team Management.
Sheriff since 2019, Sheriff Cserep has been a strong leader through COVID and the challenging times we’re facing. I know Dave is dedicated to his office and DeKalb County residents. He takes his responsibilities to his officers and the community very seriously. I work frequently with Sheriff Cserep on issues like public safety, Community Corrections, and work release. He has always been fair, reasonable and open to discussion.
I can count on Dave to step up whenever needed. I’ve personally worked with him when Dave went to bat for members of his staff he felt weren’t being treated fairly. When Sunny Meadows was short staffed due to COVID and unable to cook for the residents, a Sunday evening call to the sheriff resulted in two meals a day being prepared in the jail kitchen for the next three weeks. Dave even delivered many of the meals to Sunny Meadows. His handling of the armed rally on the courthouse square was professional and effective, a great example of collaboration and cooperation with neighboring agencies.
Dave has improved the retirement plan for officers, been responsible with tax dollars and budgets, returning money to the general fund every year, and works hard to keep our communities safe.
Sheriff Cserep believes in accountability from his team, not always a popular concept, but something government leaders and taxpayers should expect from every elected official and department head, especially where public safety is concerned.
I don't make endorsements lightly, but I feel strongly that DeKalb County needs these two highly qualified, experienced and respected leaders serving in government and law enforcement.
I ask all my Republican friends to join me in electing Amanda Steward Charles as commissioner and re-electing Dave Cserep as DeKalb County sheriff.
Mike Watson
DeKalb County Commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.