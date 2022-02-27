25 years ago
• The four senior members of the East Noble Lady Knights accepted the championship trophy following their thrilling 50-44 win over Westview in the West Noble Girls Basketball Sectional finals in Ligonier. The four seniors are Katy Richardson, Sarina Brown, Dorothy Housholder and Sarah Henney. It was the Knights first IHSAA crown in 12 years and the sixth since the girls state tournament began in 1976. The coach of the Lady Knights is Fred Inniger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.