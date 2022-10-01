90 years ago
• A monster puff ball weighing four pounds and as large in size as a pumpkin, was a gift to The News-Sun today, with the compliments of the Rev. M.F. Kretzamnn, it being one of a large number he found in the Whitford woods. Puff balls, regarded as a real table delicacy by many, are reported to be unusually plentiful this year. However, the champion puff ball, as far as size is concerned, has been found on the J.A. Blackman farm, southwest of Kendallville. Mrs. Blackman reported they found a puff ball on their farm that tipped the scales at exactly 18 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.