25 years ago
• Two East Noble High School seniors have been named finalists in the 43rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Megan Hockley, daughter of David and Debra Hockley of Kendallville, and Emmet Smith, son of Nicholas and Stormy Smith of Kendallville, were announced as finalists when East Noble officials received the notice. East Noble senior counselor Fred Inniger informed Hockley and Smith about their prestigious honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.