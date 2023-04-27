To the Editor:
I am writing to share my experience with the Drug Court program and how Mayor Mike Ley, who is a member of the Drug Court team, has been instrumental in my journey toward recovery.
As a participant in the Drug Court program, I have been through many challenges in my life. However, with the support of Mayor Ley and the Drug Court team, I have been able to overcome my addiction and turn my life around
Mayor Ley has been a constant source of encouragement throughout my time in the program. Even using his personal time to get involved in my life and the lives of other participants to providing guidance and support. His unwavering commitment to the program and its participants has been truly inspiring.
I believe Mayor Ley to be one of the most compassionate and empathetic people I have ever known, it is clear that he cares greatly about the city of Auburn and its people. His efforts on the drug court team show that he is dedicated to helping change the very things that plaque our community namely addiction and drug fueled recidivism. Things all too often overlooked by Leaders in the political sphere.
In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to Mayor Ley for his support and dedication to the Drug Court program. His leadership has helped to make a positive difference in my life and in the lives of others in the program. I am not a resident of Auburn, so I can’t vote for his re-election as mayor, but I can say that Auburn is fortunate to have such an honorable and compassionate leader and I urge everyone to vote for him
Jacob Arnold
Topeka
Dekalb Addiction Court graduate
