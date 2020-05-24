25 years ago
• A group of East Noble High School seniors have formed a committee to host a baccalaureate service in partnership with the East Noble Ministerial association as part of the high school graduation ceremonies. It is the first such ceremony to be held in several years at East Noble. The service will be held in Cole Auditorium. Committee members are Jenni Casey, Jim Erwin, Carrie Becker and Phil Parks. East Noble Ministerial Association adviser is Tim McDaniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.