To the Editor:
I believe under no circumstances should anyone ever threaten or harm Jim Banks or his family. But let's not forget gerrymandered Jim's silence all the times Trump and his army of millionaire podcasters and tweeters threatened or disparaged poll workers, former P.O.W.s, K.I.A.s, Gold Star families, authors, journalist, judges, political opponents and their family, teachers, school boards, NFL and NBA players. These betrayers of our country then go on to label those who defend democracy, anti-Christians, as if they have a say in that.
They claim to be Christians while spewing hate and using the Lord's name in vain to claim some type of legitimacy in their cause. Praising a draft dodger and a threat to our national security while attacking a U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down, beaten, imprisoned and impaired for life. Trump commented he prefers the ones who didn't get caught. In Arizona, Republicans kicked this war hero and his wife out of their party.
I guess you could say they have been groomed/indoctrinated and refuse to wake up to the fact they are not even trying to bargain in good faith with their fellow Americans. They ignore the pain and suffering, the loss of life, and the sweat of others who helped build this country.
Jim Banks proposal for saving Social Security now is to have Americans work an extra two years to be eligible with lower benefits. Social Security is not an entitlement. It is considered mandatory spending as it is funded by payroll taxes that Republicans want to eliminate to defund it. An entitlement is a gerrymandered district or undisclosed lavish gifts and trips provided to Republican Supreme Court justices for their loyalty to billionaires.
Most of us had money taken from our check every week for 20 years or more before Banks even flipped his tassel to support the Social Security program.They are trying to put our entire nation in the poor house so there is no money left for programs that better the life of all Americans.
The Republican Congress has become a safe haven for the lazy, incompetent and grifters who have done little to better the lives of U.S. citizens. They have no problem spending our taxpayer dollars investigating their political opponents, finding zero crimes. Yet these same Republicans defend Trump's spending and stealing our nation's nuclear secrets, war plans and weaknesses and claim those who tried to overthrow our government through multiple efforts are being harassed.
To those who believe a single religion should be empowered by our government to act as an authority over the people, research Jacques de Molay and how that worked out for him and why we founded a country with this in mind. Religion has been used as a tool of evil for centuries by governments and the only ones who remain now are considered to be terrorist.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
