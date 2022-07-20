To the editor:
While celebrities such as Kylie Jenner (who recently garnered backlash when she took a 3-minute flight that would have been only a 40-minute car ride), Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and more board private jets, people are dying due to extreme heat caused by climate change.
Despite the absolutely meaningless virtue-signaling that some of these celebrities have done regarding the current climate crisis, they are actively participating in the destruction of our climate and our planet.
The same goes for other rich, powerful people such as Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, and Boris Johnson — ironically when meeting at the COP26 climate conference. Flying a private jet between Glasgow and Rome, where many attendees had been for the G20 summit, emits an estimated 6 tons of CO2 per flight. Furthermore, if all 118 private jets at COP26 flew an average of 3 hours to and from the event, the combined carbon emitted would be around 1,400 tons.
A study by Oxfam showed that the richest 80 million people in the world will account for 16% of total emissions globally by 2030. According to data in the study, the wealthy would need to cut their emissions by 97% so the world can reach goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The poorest people in the world emit less than one ton of carbon per year.
The rich are killing us, and they don't even want to pay their fair share in taxes.
Lisa Williams
Hamilton
