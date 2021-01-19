To the editor:
The Community Anti-Violence Alliance would like to thank Shane and Hilary Ross and Steve and Leslie Lantz for sponsoring a family in our program this year for Christmas. Your generosity and kindness cannot be measured with words!
If only everyone in this world cared as much as you, what a world it would be!
Lee David
Angola
