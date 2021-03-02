To the editor:
I am writing this letter to express my disapproval of your newspaper’s decision to print the picture of the wrecked car of the Curtis brothers from last Friday.
This picture was upsetting to see and I cannot imagine the distress it caused the family, friends and the personnel that had to work this accident. Your need to sensationalize this tragedy has only caused more anguish to the Prairie Heights community. Would you have printed this photo if the teenagers killed were your coworker’s children? Or your own children?
Teenagers and young adults do need to understand about why they need to be careful while driving. But because of social media this image was on your site less than 24 hours later! I know your argument can be "well we are allowed to print it,” but you need to ask yourself “Should we print it?” Shame on you for choosing the wrong option.
Lucy Meeks
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.