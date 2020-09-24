Science is not cut and dried. Science is studied and analyzed. It is discussed and debated. It is like making pancakes — a learned skill perfected with the trial and error of sometimes being right and sometimes being wrong.
For that reason, science is not sacrosanct. The conclusions always reserve the right to be wrong. But at the same time, science is also not sacrilege. A layman following the science, and understanding the fluidity of facts, is no less a noble endeavor than being the expert themselves.
The fact is facts are not constant. Facts are evolving and ever-changing. Even historical events permanently etched into our collective consciousness are amended over time. An unearthed diary. A long-lost letter to a loved one. Newly discovered documents in a presidential library. All inject new facts into the story line and alter our conclusions of what we once knew.
Science, like the facts of our historical record, is by no means constant. The earth was once flat, we were the center of the universe and germs did not spread disease. Of course, those ideas are ludicrous today (I hope), but at a point in time they were considered fact. And when those facts changed, so too did the known truth.
The science of COVID-19 is similar in that the facts of today may be the history of tomorrow. The only difference is we are watching the process play out in real time. Typically, when a new medicine or vaccine comes to market we only see the final result after years of painstaking experimentation, clinical trials and sleepless research. Here, in the land of ‘rona however, we are all gapers and gawkers to the triumphs and tragedies of the scientific process.
As an evangelist of transparency, it would be fair to assume I view this democratization of information and increased transparency into previously opaque processes as a natural next step toward global enlightenment. That assumption would be wrong. In fact, I must admit transparency in this sense is detrimental.
This unprecedented ticket to transparency, rather than give us peace of mind, is breeding cynicism as we watch experts publicly second guess their initial assumptions. For example, we knew enough at the beginning to know COVID-19 was a highly contagious virus that causes excessive respiratory issues in many of the afflicted. None of that has changed. What has changed is our understanding of asymptomatic carriers and the effectiveness of mask wearing.
We accept the betting odds of a football game changing — i.e. the Bears may initially be positioned to win a game, but when the quarterback goes down with an arm injury, the odds forever change. But when the odds for virus transmission and mask wearing changed, why did we not accept the new facts on the field as easily as we accept the updated moneyline?
Barack Obama told a group of donors in late 2010 that “part of the reason that our politics seems so tough right now, and facts and science and argument does not seem to be winning the day all the time, is because we’re hard-wired not to always think clearly when we’re scared.” His analysis was met with resistance and used to reinforce a perception of his being a “snob,” as New York Times reporter Peter Baker reported at the time. But Obama is right (I know, I know, get over it).
Many of us are frightened and desperately attempting to find order in the chaos of modern-day life. We do not know who to believe or when to believe them. Once respected messengers peddle debunked messages while discredited messengers speak words of truth.
Obama’s point, a decade later, remains salient but it is not enough. Fear cannot be the only motivating factor. Unless it is not the fear of the unknown, but the fear of being wrong, the fear of acknowledging a mistake, or worse, admitting defeat. We only want to feel right — no matter the facts and no matter the truth.
As George Orwell wrote in 1945 (I know, I know, get over it), “People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.”
Being right is fun, sure. I can rub it in someone’s face with the best of them. But being wrong is refreshing because it signals growth. It means we are open to new ideas and new perspectives rather than the dogma of ideological conformity. Like a poorly made pancake, swallowing pride and accepting new facts as they come tastes better than it looks.
Pete Seat is a former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush and campaign spokesman for former Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Senator Dan Coats. Currently he is a vice president with Bose Public Affairs Group, Indianapolis. He is also an Atlantic Council Millennium Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations Term Member and author of the 2014 book The War on Millennials.
