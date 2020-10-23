To the editor:
Small heartbeats matter. Women's rights matter also, but the women's rights accused men of sexual harassment without any real evidence and most of them didn't even go to court to prove them guilty.
The women's rights now say their body is theirs and they can do anything they want to their body, smoking, drinking, drugs, etc. Their heartbeat and body are separate from this tiny heartbeat and body, so women should not have control of it.
This little heartbeat doesn't say, “I can't breathe,” but "Mommy, why do you want to kill me?”
Abortions are wrong, so you can't care for this little heartbeat, adopt it out. Why kill it when someone will be happy to love and care for it? Your mother gave you life, so why not do the same for this tiny heartbeat?
I am 85 years old and we had six children, but our second daughter died at 4 months old, but later we had four boys. Our first daughter put up with her four brothers. So all children are precious and are a big help when you get old. The four boys live close to us and our daughter lives in Michigan.
Lucy Johnson
LaGrange
