In a letter to the editor published in the Nov. 20 edition of The News Sun, Lori Gagen claims I misrepresented the Noble County Economic Development executive director’s position in an earlier letter by writing he “supported the (proposed widening and flattening of Baseline Road) project.” She claims she was present at the meeting in question and his comments were general in nature and in were no way an endorsement of this particular project.
Yet The News Sun article to which I referred states, “Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman was on hand for Monday’s meeting on another matter, but weighed in on the impact for the NCEDC of a flatter, wider Baseline Road.” This article states pretty clearly that the executive director was specifically referring to the Baseline Road project. I wasn’t there. I don’t know which interpretation of Mr. Gatman’s remarks is correct. If Lori Gagen is correct in her interpretation, thanks for clearing that up.
Let’s consider the statement that good roads are important for economic development. In general, that is true. It could be used to justify any road project. On the other hand, high taxes discourage economic development. How do these generalities apply to rural roads and the county motor vehicle excise surtax? Larry DeBoer and Anita Yadavalli of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University considered this question in some detail in a study titled “Indiana’s County Motor Vehicle Excise Surtax and Wheel Tax” On page 36 of their study they state, “There is plenty of evidence that more and better roads promote economic growth, and that higher taxes discourage growth. But the evidence points to interstate highways as the roads that matter, and to broad-based taxes on property and income as the taxes that matter. There is scant evidence that local roads or the surtax/wheel tax have a big effect on growth.” In other words, there is little evidence the Baseline Road project is likely to significantly promote economic development.
Larry Wolf
Avilla
