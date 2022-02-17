To the editor:
Dear Senator Glick,
I have reviewed the contents of House Bill 1134, and as a future educator, a plethora of questions arose
I don’t disagree with everything within it, but parts of it could damage education in Indiana: for example, the creation of a curriculum advisory committee made up of 60% parents. Only 40% of the members would be educators or others licensed in education.
Another problem with the bill is banning teachers from having in-class conversations regarding topics such as race, sex, ethnicity, religion, national origin or political affiliation. How would classes such as World History, U.S. History and Government be taught without discussing these things? It would demolish the subject of History as a whole. As a Republican myself, I remember seeing numerous right-wing activists fight for the preservation of our great nation's history, yet this bill comes dangerously close to preventing key moments in history from being taught.
Possibly worst of all, conversations on topics that are considered “divisive” would be banned. Politics is among these things that are considered “divisive.” Both major political viewpoints in this country should be taught to students, and they should be granted their right to decide for themselves.
Banning discussions about "divisive" topics will not solve anything, but will instead create even more problems in society. Teaching students to love and respect one another, however, could change things in society as we know it.
We can sit back and allow the mainstream media to manipulate Democrats and Republicans into hating one another, or we can step in and teach the coming generations to rise above the hate and to respect and recognize all others as people, even if they possess different opinions. I can only hope of seeing my generation and the generations to follow us be privileged to receive an education that not only helps us become who we all truly are as people, but will also blossom us into a society of men and women who can love, respect, and take care of one another regardless of race, religion, political affiliation, or any difference we might come across in one another.
Failure to comply with these bans on discussing important topics within the classroom can result in a suspension or even a revoking of one’s teaching license. As a future educator, I am shocked to see even a threat as foolish as this.
Living day to day knowing your job can be stripped from you at any given moment due to inexplicable reasons can hardly be called living at all. This bill could potentially ruin amazing teachers.
Parents already are able to see what is taught in our classrooms. State standards for each grade level are available online. Most school districts also have numerous multi-purpose parent committees. West Noble has parents on the school board. I’m good friends with a board member's son. Most teachers will email, set up a phone call, or meet in person with any parent wanting information about what their child is being taught.
I have spoken with many experienced teachers who I respect and cherish. I have learned that curriculum is in constant need of changing in order to adapt to the specific students in class at the time of the teaching of the content. For instance, one year a teacher may receive a group of students who are advanced at such a level where the current curriculum would be information they already know. This would mean a teacher would have to change the curriculum during the school year to ensure the students are receiving an education that provides them with a healthy challenge as well as ensuring they are continuing to grow as learners.
Senator Glick, why would you support an education bill that does not benefit education?
Kadon Arbogast
Ligonier
