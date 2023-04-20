To the Editor:
Well, as undocumented and middle-class workers are paying their income taxes and billionaires and major corporations are not, everyone can now know for certain with FOX’s admission of promoting lies about the “Big Steal” of the 2020 presidential election, where the fake news is and always was: FOX “NEWS.”
In order to keep from losing Dominion’s suit against the corporation, FOX will pay $787.5 million and has admitted to promoting lies about the election and more, while having full knowledge that they were lies, to settle out of court. And we know the reason one settles out of court — because one is going to lose.
Now even the most dedicated and deceived of the Republicans, perhaps even some MAGAs will realize how they have been played by a “news” service which was only interested in making and continuing to make outrageous and false claims that it knew were not true, just to keep viewership and make money.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.