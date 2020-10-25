90 years ago
• Fifty youths, all anxious to make a place on Kendallville High School’s first or second basketball squads, are out in full regalia nowadays. A spirit for keen competition prevails and Coach John How and his assistant O.O. Guymon, are having their hands full looking over these lads. So large is the squad that 25 work out nightly, alternating during the tryouts. For the next two weeks the public will be invited to witness the practice but after that, all workouts will be behind closed doors at the spacious gym.
