To the Editor:
I have read many Letters to the Editor where Republicans have been promoting propaganda and spewing straight up lies. So here I am to tell you the reason that I will be voting as a Democrat November 8th. To preface, this letter isn’t for any of the people who have previously written in, they have already made up their mind, this is for those with an open mind and common sense.
Women’s rights are being taken away, so far just in the form of reproductive choice, but it won’t stop there. Republicans have taken away the choice for women to choose when they become mothers. That is blatantly wrong. Abortion is a choice that is to be left up to the mother, and the mother alone. In contrast Democrats have promised to and will protect women’s rights including the right to reproductive choice. I will not stand by as my fellow Americans rights have been taken away. This November I will be voting as a democrat.
You may say, ‘Well abortion kills an innocent life.’ To which is the only reasonable answer is, no it doesn’t, abortion protects an existing life.
Republicans have decided this is a hill they will die on, and I’m okay with that. You can’t take away the rights of Americans, and get away with it. These people need to be voted out. If they are willing to take away women’s rights, where do they stop? When does it end? We can not allow this to continue.
Victoria Woods
Angola
