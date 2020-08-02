25 years ago
• The Freedom Academy added several new courses for the 1995-96 year based on input from the community. Human Resources-Strategies for Success, intro to Excel, supervision classes, industrial safety, elementary statistics and basic welding were among courses added. Sites expanded to include Whitko Middle School in addition to those in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
