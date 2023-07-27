To the Editor:
Everyone seems to be interested in a cleaner environment these days. As a farmer, I find that a little ironic. Farmers are the original environmental stewards — taking care of the land that takes care of us. This desire for cleaner air and less carbon has inspired many to buy expensive electric vehicles. If you like your electric vehicle, I don’t have a problem with that. A car or truck is a major investment, and you should like what you drive.
However, I’m not convinced about their overall environmental benefit. The process of mining lithium for car batteries negatively impacts the environment. The electricity used to recharge these batteries often comes from coal- or natural gas-burning power plants. Then, those lithium batteries become a hazard because they stay in landfills forever. It’s great there are no engine exhaust fumes, but there’s more to cleaning theenvironment than eliminating tailpipe emissions.
I’d like my friends and neighbors to know that there are fuels available today that can run in your car, are entirely renewable and endorsed by the American Lung Association. And even better, I grow them on my farm.
I’m talking about corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel. These fuels can be used in nearly all vehicles on the road today. I’m proud to grow the materials needed to make these fuels. I’m also proud of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, our state’s soy checkoff, and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, our state’s corn checkoff, for working with private industry to improve the quality of ethanol and biodiesel. Many complaints about these fuels are 20 years old and no longer apply.
Research information on these fuels from the corn and soy checkoffs or the American Lung Association. You can start protecting the environment today without buying an expensive new car.
Larry Wilkinson
Wolcottvlle
