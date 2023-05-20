90 years ago
• “999”, the famous old New York Central engine which once held the world’s record for locomotive speed, passed through Kendallville last night enroute to Chicago, where it will be prominently exhibited at the Century of Progress exhibition. “999” showed that it is still able to take care of itself on the rails and was traveling under its own power. The famous engine was shown in this city a few years ago while on an exhibition tour with the DeWitt Clinton train.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.