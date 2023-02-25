25 years ago
• CSX Railroad tracks in DeKalb County officially became double tracks in February 1998. Public Safety Representative Jay Kern urged motorists and pedestrians to use extreme caution when crossing tracks now that the two-way traffic is back in effect for the first time in more that 20 years. The number of trains per day and train speeds will not increase at the time, according to Kern. Current double tracks are open from Kimmel to Sherwood, Ohio, Eventually, plans are for the system to include double tracks from Chicago to Willard. The cost of the project was $220 million.
