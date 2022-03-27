90 years ago
• The discussion of the great need for hot lunches in the public schools of the county was one of the big problems given consideration at the monthly meeting of the Noble County Tuberculosis Association held at the office of Rev. M.F. Kretzmann, president. It was pointed out that these hot lunches are essential, but the big drawback seems to center in the task of preparing them. The easiest method, as brought out in the discussion, was to use a large receptacle in which sixteen pint cans of prepared food could be placed and heated. Each child brings his own can of food and at lunch time it is heated.
