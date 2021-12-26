To the editor:
Quiet Knight is grateful to the community members who choose to donate to our organization as we look to serve the various needs of our northeast Indiana community.
We continue to be humbled and blessed by the generosity of our neighbors, local service organizations and community businesses.
Thank you from Quiet Knight and those who benefit from your heartfelt support!
Brian Lamm
Auburn
President, Quiet Knight
