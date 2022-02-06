Thank you to the postal carriers Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:I would like to extend a high 5 to postal carriers for their great job during the storms this week. Thanks for keeping the tradition alive.Larry DavisAngola Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Criminal filings bounce back after pandemic drop Vocal cord dysfunction may occur with asthma, reflux disease or anxiety Should kids be incentivized to do chores? Straight-forward solution to a diagonal challenge Awaken with a song in your heart: God refreshes our world Review all the relevant facts Publisher emeritus George O. Witwer was a life mentor to many Thank you to the postal carriers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTravel conditions improve, but still hazardousSnowfall in the 9-10 inch range across NE Ind.Lakeland grad's son competing in Winter OlympicsParkview purchases land on Auburn's west sideKeep aware of Steuben's travel status levels during stormArea schools have $33M in COVID relief funds still availableRebooting an empireButler firefighters set another new recordAuburn man points loaded gun at officersGrowing church transitions to new name, new home Images Videos CommentedWhen immunity fails: reinfections and breakthroughs (4)Is it time to let natural selection run its course? (3)Lawmakers should (but won't) listen to police (2)Life is sacred, valuable, independent from decisions or actions (2)Vetoed! (1)Some of the unvaccinated in our area may have had COVID and acquired natural immunity (1)People steer clear of Landon (1)Council to present new ordinance (1)Rights comes with responsibility (1)Close to half of eligible vaccinated Hoosiers haven't received booster (1)Soon we will have the real truth about COVID, weather, Jan. 6, climate change (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Criminal filings bounce back after pandemic drop Vocal cord dysfunction may occur with asthma, reflux disease or anxiety Should kids be incentivized to do chores? Straight-forward solution to a diagonal challenge Awaken with a song in your heart: God refreshes our world Review all the relevant facts Publisher emeritus George O. Witwer was a life mentor to many Thank you to the postal carriers
