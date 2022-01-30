To the editor:
On July 28, 2021, six months ago, in Butler, DeKalb County suffered a violent rollover two-vehicle accident at CR 40 and SR 1 which took the life of our 8-year-old grandson, Bradford Rex Bego, also grandson of the late Rex D. Bercaw, who grew up in Butler.
The driver, my daughter, Jacquelyn D. (Bercaw) Bego grew up in Auburn. She was just leaving the home of Randy and Sally Bercaw when she was hit. Even though Bradford was secured in his car seat and buckled in the middle seat of the middle row of a 2017 Ford Explorer, he was killed upon impact. Jacquelyn's two other sons were also in car seats and buckled in the back row. They miraculously survived as did Jacquelyn, however, they all sustained injuries.
The details of this letter are only to point out what the people of emergency services deal with while doing their jobs. One police officer sat with my daughter in his cruiser as she frantically waited as her boys were removed with the Jaws of Life. Another responder stood in the back of the demolished Explorer, trying to keep the two younger brothers calm while trying to remove each child. (To this day, Jacquelyn does not know how she immediately got out of the SUV, was able to find her cell phone in the wreckage and call for help while in total panic.)
Very soon after the crash, Uncle Randy and Aunt Sally arrived on the scene, unaware of what had just happened. They have relayed to us the kindness, compassion, professionalism and skill they witnessed. Cards and even toys have been sent to the Bego home from these responders! How caring!
Due to this unimaginable loss, it has taken six months before we could formally thank the responders. What they saw and had to do during this rescue had to be horrific. We have to remember they are people, too, with families and humans who feel deeply about their own families and community, who hold these sad memories.
We would like to sincerely thank the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Butler Fire Department, Butler Police Department, Southeast Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Lutheran Air, Indiana State Police and DeKalb County Coroner's office along with Parkview Coroner. The long hours you put in that night giving dignity to the victim and survivors is to be commended and is appreciated beyond what can be expressed here.
I'm sure, they like us, wish we could roll back the clock to where this would have never happened, but we can't.
What is the takeaway to this horrible event? We are surrounded by angels both spiritual and human. How three family members were able to survive? How Randy and Sally were able to sit with their niece, holding her tight as they knew the outcome but stayed positive for Jacquelyn's sake? How the other driver was not injured? How one surviving was found with his hockey helmet on? How God brought together a team we can all be proud of?
So next time you see a Life Flight helicopter fly over please say a prayer. Next time you hear a siren please say a prayer. When you see any person in uniform, any first responder and medical practitioner, please give them the honor, respect and the thanks they deserve. There is so much more to their jobs and any of us want to imagine.
With our Lord and Savior's help, we are all healing and appreciate the kindness through cards, prayers, meals, hugs and kind words we have received. You are also appreciated beyond words.
Give your loved ones a huge hug tonight and every time you are with them, if you can.
Rick and Kris (Bercaw) Gartner, Clear Lake, Fremont, and all of Bradford's family
