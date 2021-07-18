25 years ago
• While many cities are greatly worried during this hot weather over their water supply, citizens of Kendallville have no worries whatever along that line. They may use all the water they want to, with the assurance there is plenty more where that came from. Superintendent S. E. Dickinson of the Kendallville city plant, stated today that about a million gallons of water daily are being pumped from the two plants — the group of wells near the lake and from the new well near Gertrude Street. A new temperature in Kendallville was established yesterday when the mercury mounted to 102 degrees. Citizens spent a miserable night endeavoring to sleep. Many slept on their lawns or in porch swings, while many remained at Bixler Lake Beach well after the midnight hour to keep cool. This morning a thermometer hanging on the east side of the Sollenberger filling station exploded. Observers had noted a few minutes before that the mercury had reached the top and was trying to get out — and it did.
