To the Editor:
We are for continuous improvement in DeKalb Central Schools so that this and future generations will have the benefits that we had in our youth, when forward-looking leaders created a school district and facilities that were the best in Indiana.
We are for providing the highest quality learning opportunities for our children and grandchildren to compete and prosper after graduation.
We are for excellence in everything our schools offer — academics, vocational training, college prep, the arts and athletics.
That's why we are voting for J. B. Samuelson for the DeKalb Central school board.
Susan and Jeff Turner
Auburn
