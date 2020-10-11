90 years ago
• Many local persons were attracted last night between the hours of 8 and 9 o’clock to a display of the northern lights. In some instances the aurora borealis, as the phenomenon is known, shot forth a brilliant radiance that resembled a powerful searchlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.