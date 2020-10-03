To the editor:
Friends, family and community members, I have gotten to know many of you through my public events and community canvassing. Many of you I’ve met through the variety of DeKalb community boards and organizations that I serve. For those I have not met yet, I would like to introduce myself. I am John Davis. My family has been in DeKalb County since the 1870s, as farmers who settled in Jackson Township.
Many of you might remember my grandparents Chester “Junior” and Donna Mae Davis. My mom’s family, Dr. John and Dorothy Molin, came to DeKalb County in the 1980s to work for DeKalb Central United School under Dr. James R Watson.
I graduated from DeKalb High School. Like many of our students now, I did not go straight to college. I interned at a Christian camp in Michigan. I worked hundreds and thousands of guests that I served with my fellow ministry workers. While working in this field, I learned the importance of teamwork as part of a successful program.
I am the branch manager of 1st Source Bank in downtown Auburn. My wife works for a local mental health facility. Our energetic daughter, Claire, loves learning and is a James R. Watson kindergartener.
Professionally, I assist small and large corporate businesses with their banking needs and serve on several boards for organizations with large scale operations. Fiscal responsibility is key. I believe it is important to have all the information before making decisions that impact others.
Being from a family of farmers and educators, I understand the importance of hard work and dedication. Also, I understand the necessity of accountability and improvement for the betterment of the next generation. I am running for school board to continue to promote and protect the district’s motto of “Excellence ... Everyday ...Everyone!”
I will do this by personally staying accountable and keeping the elected board and administration accountable to our taxpayers. You you can trust me to work hard for all families who are daily impacted by board decisions.
As a proponent of vocational education, I would like to find ways to bring some of that training back to DeKalb County, while continuing to partner with Impact Institute in Noble County. I have already had discussions with leadership from other school districts, Superintendent Teders, local employers and students. Many DeKalb students do not choose the collegiate pathway after graduation. I want to make certain that DeKalb High School is preparing those students for successful careers with local companies where wage growth and a comfortable living can be achieved right here at home that they are happy with.
My visits with community members and staff prove that communication and accessibility are two things on which our district needs improvement. I can help. I invite you to stop by my office at any time. It is easy to find the beautiful Straw Building which is new to the heart of Auburn. My office is located on the first floor at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street. I can also be contacted at davisfordekalbschoolboard@gmail.com.
I respectfully ask for your vote and your trust. I promise that I will listen and respond. I will bring productive discussion to our school board meetings. I will utilize my financial background to make sound decisions. I will represent your family to make DeKalb Central United Schools the best it can be!
John Davis
Auburn
