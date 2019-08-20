To the editor:
As a legal, responsible gun owner, I take exception to the Op-Ed cartoon of 8-17-19. This cartoon suggests that owning and carrying a gun are somehow dangerous to the general public. There is nothing further from the truth.
First, let me say that the millions of gun owners across the nation are just as upset and frustrated as everyone else regarding all of the mass shootings. But your cartoon does little to help any conversation or understanding between gun owners and those that choose not to own. As a matter of fact, it creates more division and misunderstanding.
Your cartoon suggests that legally armed citizens are somehow dangerous and unsettling to the general public. If that were the case, there would be many more shootings in this country due to the sheer number of legally owned guns in the hands of private citizens. Contrary to your cartoon, law abiding, common sense gun owners with legal permission to carry do not openly display their weapon; 99% of the time, the general public has no idea that someone is carrying and that is the way it should be.
Armed gun owners go about their business in public each and every day without anyone knowing that they are armed. It is very rare that they will be required to draw their weapon to take action however they will if the situation warrants it and in a life-threatening situation, most citizens will be glad that they did.
There are over 393 million guns in our country owned by over 100 million citizens. We all agree that there are far too many shootings but statistically there are only a small fraction compared to the number of guns available. Why is that? Because the great majority of people that own these guns are good, responsible, law-abiding citizens.
We mourn these tragic losses like everyone else and we also are looking for solutions. Your Op-Ed cartoon was not helpful in finding these solutions and only creates a further divide.
Wayne Markland
Hamilton
