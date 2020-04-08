To the editor:
If “Good Friday” is supposed to designate the day of Passion Week that Christ was crucified, it simply could not have happened on that day, knowing that the day of the Jewish calendar begins after sundown of the previous day and ends at sundown. How it has been a misnomer all these centuries is unbelievable — do the math as below:
Sunday — Triumphal Entry in Jerusalem — Palm Sunday — Day One.
Sunday — after sundown and Monday until sundown — Day Two.
Monday — after sundown and Tuesday until sundown — Day Three.
Tuesday — after sundown — the Passover Feast (the 14th of Nissan — after dusk) — Day Four.
Tuesday night — Jesus prays while disciples sleep — Early Wednesday morning — Judas betrays Christ; Peter denies knowing Christ 3 times. Peter cuts off soldier’s ear, Christ heals it.
Wednesday morning — Jesus mocked, flogged and tried before Pilate; sentenced to death by crucifixion. Barabbas released by Pilate.
Wednesday afternoon — about noon to 3 p.m. — Jesus crucified and dies.
Wednesday afternoon — Joseph of Arimathea takes body and prepares for tomb — before sundown, which was a Jewish High Day — Day of Preparation, the second Sabbath of this week.
John 19:31: “The Jews, therefore, (because it was the Preparation day), that the bodies should not remain up on the cross on the Sabbath day, (for that Sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.” Vs 41 “Now in the place where He was crucified, there was a garden; and in the garden a tomb a sepulcher wherein was never man yet laid.” Vs 42 “There they laid Jesus, because the Jews Preparation day, for the sepulchre was nigh at hand.”
Jesus’ body placed in burial cloths and laid in the tomb. (still Day Four) — Wednesday
Wednesday after Sundown — start of Thursday. — Day Five — Beginning of 3 days and 3 nights Christ's body in the tomb as He said — sign of Jonah — Matthew 12:39-40
Thursday after sundown — start of Friday — Day Six.
Friday — after sundown — Start of Saturday — the weekly Sabbath — Day Seven.
Saturday at sundown — Sabbath ends, First on the week — Day One — again! Sunday morning — first of the week — (Easter Sunday) — early morning women come to the empty tomb; John and Peter follow. Stone rolled away by angel.
The date of Easter throughout the centuries has been tossed around like a ball in the ballpark — depending on whose calendar you use and how it’s calculated, but Good Friday is completely misplaced in Passion Week.
Bottom line — The Crucifixion could not have happened on a Friday for Him to be in the tomb for three days and three nights as per His words in Matthew 12:39-40: He answered, “A wicked and adulterous generation asks for a sign! But none will be given it except the sign of the prophet Jonah. For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the whale's belly, so the Son of Man will be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.”
If Good Friday designates Christ's day of crucifixion, that day should be known as "Good Wednesday".
Paul Jorg
Hamilton
